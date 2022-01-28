Lovely home, with a salt-water pool, located off the desirable Brawley Peninsula in Mooresville’s Lake Norman community. This Smart Home features an open floor plan, a two-story great room with abundant natural light and a gas fireplace. Kitchen offers plentiful storage, stainless appliances, gas range and adjacent breakfast area. Office with French doors is ideal for those working from home. Bed/bonus on main and a full bathroom. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting room. Ensuite was recently remodeled, $35k, and includes an oversized shower with multiple showerheads, jetted tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Newer roof (2020), covered, screened-in porch, two-car attached garage, one-car detached garage, which includes additional lofted space, shed, concrete pad for boat storage and new water softener. Customizable outdoor holiday light system can synchronize to music with the sound system that will convey. Highly rated schools, low county taxes and no HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $670,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. L…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …