3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $669,900

Looking for a fully renovated sprawling farmhouse style ranch on over 7 acres? Well, here it is!! Tons of WOW-factor! Wide open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in the main living area tons of natural light, neutral paint throughout, and a beautiful and private lot. The stunning kitchen features quartz countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances and brushed gold hardware. The primary suite has designer finishes throughout and tons of space. The secondary bedrooms are both generously sized. You'll love relaxing on the screened porch and enjoying the privacy and beauty of the secluded view. Don't miss the attached 2-car garage AND the oversized detached garage/shop. This home is located just off the beaten path, and yet it is so conveniently located to all the town's amenities. Hurry in to see it before it's GONE!!

