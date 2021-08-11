3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,000

Privacy & convenience. This spacious, all brick home is located near schools, shopping, dining, and just a mile from Hagers Ck public boat ramp. Enjoy the peaceful, wooded backyard from the newly renovated deck. Main floor primary bedroom has tray ceiling, large bath w/ vaulted ceiling, jetted tub, his/her closets and vanities. Tons of Kitchen cabinets & granite countertops. 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ a Jack and Jill bath and Bonus Rm with walk in closet. Basement is not your typical Bsmt! 9ft + ceilings w/lots of light, Rec Rm, living rm, awesome Kit/Bar w/ beautiful granite countertops, sink, microwave, dishwasher and 2 beverage refrig. Also incl. exercise rm, storage rooms and a large room currently used as a guest BR and a full bath w/ tiled shower & granite countertops. Yard has great potential for pool(septic is in front yard) No HOA dues. Barksdale Ln in front of the property was repaved approx 2 yrs ago & is not reflected on google maps. Seller is NC RE Broker.
