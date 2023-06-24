Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, with HUGE bonus room, is TURNKEY. Sitting on over an acre of professionally kept land, you’ll love the gorgeous solar-lit decking and chimney that overlooks your very own private creek! Step down the stone steps into your own forest, complete with walking trails and a zip line. Step inside and be welcomed to a formal living space, built to entertain! The gourmet kitchen comes complete with commercial grade appliances that convey! Enter your master bedroom, with pocket doors to your HUGE master closet and spa bathroom. Your beautiful staircase leads you to 2 great-sized bedrooms (one with ensuite) and your HUGE Family room with unbelievable amounts of attic storage that can easily be converted to a closet (for a 4th bedroom) or additional square footage. The possibilities are endless! Over 35k in upgrades in the last year, including 10k Hague water filtration, new wood flooring, crawl space encapsulation, IQ Air Pro filtration and more!