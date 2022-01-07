MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. BEST AND FINAL OFFERS DUE SATURDAY, 1-8-22 @ 12:00 NOON LIVE THE LAKE NORMAN DREAM LIFESTYLE WITHOUT THE LAKE FRONT PRICE!!!!!! Year round LKN water view home with Boat Dock & Lift located in the peaceful lakefront community of Beacon Pointe! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home has all the features for today's Lake Norman lifestyle. 1st floor owners suite with heated tile floors, dual vanities with new granite counters, walk-in closet, whirlpool tub & shower. Two story great room w/ FP. Great kitchen with lovely cherry cabinets, new granite counters & island w/ cooktop. First floor laundry. Private wooded back yard with large custom built storage shed. Welcoming wrap around front porch to enjoy the lake views and AMAZING sunsets. Charming flagstone patio off great room. Beautiful landscaping enhances the outdoor living space. PERFECT for the Watersport or Car Enthusiast with large 3 car garage. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $639,000
