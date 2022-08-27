3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

Last chance to live in this built out neighborhood at Bethany place! This new construction house will come with sand and finish hardwood floors throughout entire first floor & upstairs hallway, tile in master bathroom & upstairs bathroom, carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Floor selections are available upon a signed contract! The house has an open floor plan with a raised living room ceiling. The breakfast area has a sliding glass door to a spacious rear wooden deck. Fireplace in the living room. MASTER on the first floor with free standing tub and fully tiled shower. Upstairs bonus room and 2 bedrooms. The lower half of the front elevation will be brick with east/west/rear in cement board siding. Paint colors are also available to be picked by buyer if under contract prior to paint. House will be ready to move in middle of October. Please contract agent prior to walking house. Agent is owner/GC.