3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

This beautiful corner lot Ranch home located on 5.52 acres is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make this their dream home. Along with this property comes a very nice doublewide manufactured home suitable for an extended family member to occupy or even for a rental to the right person. Located on the property is a very well maintained 40X60 workshop equipped with running water and power. This three bedroom three bath home with Maple floors and carpeted bedrooms has been very well maintained. The grounds too, are very well maintained. The very open area of the partially finished basement with access from the main floor and access from outside comes with a bedroom and full bath as well as a kitchen area and fireplace. This home is only minutes from downtown and very close to all the main shopping areas and restaurants in the area.