This new, quality-built, custom home by Sunset Homes is located in a community tucked away in a quiet setting, yet just a short drive to I-77 for easy commutes. The Cranberry Garden plan features an open floor plan in the living spaces with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and great room, giving plenty of natural light. The spacious primary suite on the main level has a vaulted ceiling as well, a walk-in closet, and a bath with tub and separate shower. The garage has a workshop area. The laundry room is spacious and includes a drop zone, and there is a powder room for guests on the main level. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with full baths and walk-in closets, a large bonus room and a walk-in attic. The walk-out basement is unfinished, leaving plenty of room for future expansion or storage. Over half-acre lot at the end of a low-traffic street with trees, a large back yard, and a creek that wraps around the edge of the property. Multiple covered porches for enjoying the wooded views!