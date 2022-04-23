Impressive newer 3 BR, 3.5 bath home on a beautiful 1 acre+ corner lot nestled in the trees & lush landscaping with an oversized 2-car garage. The main floor is light & bright with lots of windows, featuring a great room with cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace, large dining area, stunning kitchen with quartz counters & stainless-steel appliances, a lovely snack bar and pantry! Also on this level, you will find a large laundry room & a half bath. The generous-sized main-level primary suite has a spacious walk-in closet and an incredible ensuite bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. On the second level are two large bedrooms, one with an ensuite full bathroom. Additionally, there is another full bathroom on this level and a very large bonus/family room! There is an amazing amount of storage & attic space too! Sit on your back deck and enjoy the outside fireplace & the sounds of the babbling creek nearby! This home is truly immaculate and pristine! Come see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $579,000
