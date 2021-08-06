Tired of paying for storage Fee's Say NO MORE! Home sits almost on 2 acres, privacy, cul-de-sac and no HOA! Keep your Jon Boat in its Private Boat Port, Keep your family Boat under the other Car port! Yes, 2 Covered areas for Fun toys!! You also have designated area for Camper/Motorhome and the outside Garages all have electric so Hook up is perfect for out of town guests to stay! If you have a landscaping company with equipment or you like to have a hobby of working on Cars or greasy items, maybe crafts/art décor this home has it all. After head upstairs to watch the Race or Big game in the above garage! Enjoy all seasons by the outdoor fireplace and cooking out with HUGE back porch. Lots of room for kids to play as well as our 4 legged family friends. Owners suite has been remodeled complete with a free standing tub. New carpet just installed and freshly painted throughout. A truly unique property awaits you! Don't forget you own 2 parcels, check agent remarks for more info.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000
