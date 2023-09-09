Gorgeous, like-new modern farmhouse style home on a spacious lot in desirable Mooresville. The wraparound front porch welcomes you into this open concept layout with neutral paint, stylish lighting, hardwood floors and water filtration. Gourmet kitchen features white Shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, built-in wall oven and microwave, separate cooktop, island with seating and walk-in pantry. Adjacent breakfast area and living room with plentiful natural light. Primary on main with luxurious ensuite offering two separate vanities, tiled shower, freestanding soaking tub and walk-in closet that leads to the convenient laundry. Upper level includes two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and loft. Flat backyard with a covered patio is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Refrigerator, washer/dryer.