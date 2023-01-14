Beautiful, quality-built, custom home recently completed by Sunset Homes. Open floor plan in the main living area. Primary bedroom on the main level with deep trail ceiling, large walk-in closet, and ensuite bath. Upstairs you'll find a small loft with double closet, 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious bonus room with closet. An unfinished walk-out basement is plumbed to add an extra bath and could easily be finished into additional flex space, or left unfinished for a workshop or storage space galore! A 2-car garage, covered front porch, and large deck overlooking the back lawn and woods complete the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts.
A coach at South Iredell High School died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while performing field maintenance at the school.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Multiple times already in the game, North Iredell star forward Beckham Tharpe ran down the floor with the ball on a fast break on his way to a…
A Statesville man, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in 2007, is facing charges that he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old, sai…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-20.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31.
A Statesville man is accused of robbing and firing shots at a man he met for an online firearm sale, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Twenty-five years ago: