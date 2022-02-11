3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000

Charming, well maintained home on a large lot in a quiet culdesac with no HOA. 18 Ft round above ground pool (4ft deep) with wraparound decking. liner less than a year old, spacious Storage shed, fenced in backyard, Beautiful Screened-in porch overlooking spacious backyard. Walk-in attic has a large amount of storage space with automatic venting fans. Open floor plan with 2 story ceilings. Huge bonus room loft area overlooking kitchen and some of the den area. Plenty of space for kids playroom or separate sitting/entertainment area. New range and fridge purchased within the last year. Tray ceilings in owners bedroom. Separate vanities, walk-in shower and garden tub in owners bath. Spacious office with bay windows and tray ceilings. Formal Dining room with gorgeous high windows, Gas logs and a built-in storage cabinet in family room.