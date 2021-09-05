MOVE IN READY! Cul de sac home on 1 acre in small amazing neighborhood! 3 bed/2 full bath on main level and two LARGE bonus rooms and full bath upstairs. One with closet and plumbed for wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops! New HVAC 2019, new well pump 2018, new pressure tank 2018, professional painted interior 5/2021, refinished hardwood floors 2021, new toilets, new lighting fixtures. Owner's suite bath shower upgrade with tile and new shower door, all grout sanitized and cleaned in kitchen and all bathrooms, gutters and carpets professionally cleaned! The backyard oasis features irrigation, large 30 X 12 custom concrete and steel deck, water feature, fireplace, firepit, stone bar and a cool room under the deck to relax! Lots of storage inside and out! Large extended driveway makes room for several vehicles! Excellent location between Davidson and Downtown Mooresville! Close to Shopping, Restaurants & 77. Award Winning Mooresville Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
- Updated
At an emergency called Board of Education meeting today, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted to mandate masks for all I-SS staff …
- Updated
This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with ot…
It’s another year of providing rides, games and concessions at the 85th annual Iredell County Agricultural Fair, but B&K Carnival Co. owne…