3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

WELCOME HOME! Once in a Lifetime Opportunity. Enjoy Lake Norman in this NO EXPENSE SPARED HOME! This bright, move-in ready home includes BOATSLIP B22. Post and beam 14’ cathedral ceiling sunroom w/mini split HVAC. Custom gourmet kitchen! Thermador Professional stainless appliances. 6 burner gas cook top, built in 42” refrigerator, “leathered” granite, stainless “farm” sink, LED under cabinet lighting. Custom built solid wood cabinets w/soft touch & full roll out drawers. Reverse osmosis water system. Luxurious master bath includes champagne bubble deep tub, extra-large walk-in w/rain head, body sprays, handheld shower, frameless glass shower doors & heated tile flooring. 2nd full bath has walk in frameless glass shower, granite & tile. Epoxy garage. Rinnai gas tankless water heater. Shed with power. New paint & carpet. Refinished hardwoods. Amazing, private, outdoor living area w/custom lighting, sink, granite top & plumbed gas grill. Video of home: https://youtu.be/0iGOEUN3DqU

