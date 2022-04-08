 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

This Milan floorplan build by Ryan Homes features an open-concept first floor with a great room with gas logs, sunroom, and oversized kitchen with island perfect for entertaining. The second level features 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft, and laundry room. Enjoy evenings by the fire pit on the stone paver patio or grilling with the dedicated gas hookup. Garage was extended by 2' to provide easiest parking for larger vehicles. Other features include wired security system, tankless water heater, 54" tall fenced backyard, dovetail drawers and soft close cabinets in kitchen, massive storage area in attic (floored), plus much more! This home shows like a model home!

