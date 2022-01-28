 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

Fantastic opportunity in quiet Lake Norman Community w/NO HOA. Two story home w/only one owner is located on Mallard Head Golf Course and offers views of Lake Norman. Enjoy carefree living w/foyer open to dining room and large living room w/brick fireplace. Kitchen w/island is open to large sunroom and breakfast area. Main level primary bedroom suite w/large bathroom and views of Golf Course. Open staircase flows to upper level. Two bedrooms, one with large veranda overlooking golf course, full bath and large storage/bonus room round out the upper level. Detached garage offers 547 sq/ft of additional living space and powder room on upper level. Opportunities like this do not come along often, offering Lake Norman living on Mallard Head Golf Course, this is a rare find w/no HOA. Update and personalize this one owner home in fantastic Mooresville location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert