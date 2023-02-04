Check out this lovely 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home plan in the beautiful Oakridge Farms community in Mooresville, NC. This home will feature a 2 car front load garage. Features a Owners Suite on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a loft. This home features Quartz countertops and engineered hardwoods, and Stainless Steel appliance package.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $548,600
