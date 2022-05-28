3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $539,900

Amazing Corner End Unit with seasonal Water View! Tons of upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main with Tile in bathrooms, lovely Owner Suite on main with tray ceiling with deep walk-in closet. Upgrades throughout to include extra outlets, dimmers, Minka Fans, plantation shutters, upgraded plush carpet upstairs, Nest thermostat, double pane Storm door, and Heated & Cooled Mechanical room with storage space! Your cook will love the Stainless Steel appliances including a Gas Range & SxS Refrigerator, granite counters extended peninsula, subway tile & under counter lighting. Huge loft upstairs for extra living space plus the 2 additional bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors on the Patio for grilling & chilling, Added uplights in landscape, plus the community has Kayak Launch into Lake Norman. Move in ready and will not last long!!