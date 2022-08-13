3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $539,000

Spacious, light-filled, End Unit townhome w/ Primary Bedroom on the main floor in Waterfront at Langtree! Low Iredell taxes only minutes from Davidson, low maintenance living, easy access to 77, & a short walk to Langtree at the Lake for shopping, restaurants, walking trails, dog park & live music. Large, gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters White Cabinets, Double Oven, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooktop, and bar w/ additional seating. Open floor plan w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, 2-story Great Room and lots of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Spacious Primary Bedroom on main w/ tray ceiling & gorgeous en-suite Bathroom & large walk-in closet. Seamless glass shower doors & dual vanities. Upstairs are two large additional bedrooms, full bath, and large loft area. Enjoy the wooded backyard view on your patio. Attached 2-car garage and large Laundry Rm/Mud Rm. Neighborhood has a gazebo, grills and community firepit area overlooking the lake.