3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $535,000

Upscale living at terrific price in this Lake Norman community. This well appointed home is move in ready. Designer upgrades including custom closet systems. Premium coveted private lot with beautiful tree line to view from the covered back porch. This home offers 3 BR, a flex room (office or 4th BR), 3 full baths, bonus rm and a beautiful open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with large island, gas range and walk-in pantry opens into living room with stone gas fireplace. Upstairs is a bonus room, BR and full bath. Tons of closets and attic storage space. Elegant Owner’s suite features a large walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Laundry room features custom cabinets and sink. Fully fenced, private tree-lined backyard with covered patio for quiet outdoor living. All Lawn care included with HOA. Perfect home for lock & leave second home or full time living. Active community conveniently located near restaurants/shopping. Easy access to community lakefront, pool, dog park, trails and more.