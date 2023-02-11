Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the new community of Oakridge Farms. Home features covered front wrap around porch. Enter though the Family room and proceed into the Kitchen, dining area featuring a large quartz kitchen island . Sliding patio door leads to a rear patio. Second story includes Main Bedroom with en suite w/ luxury bath layout in Owners suite & WIC. Two additional bedrooms and another bath round out this beautiful home plan.