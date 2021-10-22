Rare find! Welcome to 137 Lake Pine located conveniently off Brawley School Road. The boat slip is within walking distance but there is also plenty of parking at community dock if you have friends joining you for the day on the lake. The full stucco home is move in ready and offers a two car side load garage. Spacious primary suite on the second floor. Loft overlooking family room with lots of natural light. Would be great area for home office or playroom. Huge deck overlooking the mature landscaping that provides a private yard. Fenced area and fire pit. Interior boasts updated lighting and hardwood floors in family room, living room and foyer. Interior freshly painted. Excellent Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000
