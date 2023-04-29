So many upgrades in this beautifully maintained open floor plan home! Crown molding, wainscoting, laminate wood floors, exquisite light fixtures, recessed lighting & custom shades throughout main level. California Closets in primary bedroom, wine closet, pantry & garage (cost of $14k). Gorgeous kitchen w/center island with high-end Italian tile, quartz counters, tile backsplash, soft close drawers/roll out trays. Primary bedroom has two walk-in closets w/luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, granite vanity tops, water closet, linen closet & fully tiled walk-in shower. All bathrooms have granite vanity tops & tile flooring. Upper level features large loft, full bathroom & bedroom. Find relaxation & tranquility in the screened porch & new wood deck on this premium lot that overlooks the natural area. Additional landscaping, hardscaping stone steps, ornamental fencing added to backyard. Lawn maintained by HOA. Enjoy all that LakeWalk has to offer with pool, pickle ball courts & doggie park!