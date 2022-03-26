Beautiful new construction home custom built by Sunset Homes. The Willow plan features an open floor plan with 2-story foyer and great room. The owner's suite is located on the main level and includes a tray ceiling and a bath featuring dual-sink vanity with granite countertop, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, tile floors and a water closet. Take the staircase with wrought-iron spindles to the upper level, where you'll find 2 more bedrooms, a spacious bonus room, and a full bath. An unfinished walk-out basement has already been framed, so could easily be finished into additional flex space, or left unfinished for a workshop or storage space galore! This is a quality build with beautiful finishes throughout. A 2-car garage, covered front porch, and deck complete the home. Estimated finish date is mid-April, so this is an opportunity to buy new construction without a long wait! For more info contact Pamela Temple, Keller Williams Realty, 704-400-6701, www.thetempleteam.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $518,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…