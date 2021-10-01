 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000

Your tropical oasis awaits! Saltwater pool, lake access, entertainer’s low maintenance Trex decking, this 3Bed/2Bath home has it all! As you enter the foyer, you will notice an open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. However, the open kitchen, breakfast, dining & living have all eyes on the backyard paradise! Featuring an entertainment deck that overlooks a custom waterfall, saltwater pool and yes, even a fenced puppy paradise! Owners can retreat to their renovated master bed/bath that features custom closet & spa-like tranquility. From the Owner’s suite, French doors open to a flex room that could be an office, workout room, or relaxing meditation room. Oversized 2-car garage offers overhead storage with fixed stairs. Get ready for a Griswold Christmas with 400 amp electrical service! 2011 roof w/50 year life, new flooring in entry, kitchen, hallway-2018. HVAC has UV filtration. Home is conveniently located across street from lake access. No HOA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert