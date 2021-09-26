3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,900

Welcome home to beautiful brick three bedroom home. End of the cup de sac and inviting rocking chair front porch. Upon entry, spacious living room and kitchen. You will want to host every event with this luxurious kitchen with large island! Primary suite on main floor with laundry room and half bath. Upper bonus room has private staircase. Upstairs off main stairs find two bedrooms with both having direct access to full bathroom. Wooded private backyard has a bonus detached storage building! Take a tour today!!