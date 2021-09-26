Welcome home to beautiful brick three bedroom home. End of the cup de sac and inviting rocking chair front porch. Upon entry, spacious living room and kitchen. You will want to host every event with this luxurious kitchen with large island! Primary suite on main floor with laundry room and half bath. Upper bonus room has private staircase. Upstairs off main stairs find two bedrooms with both having direct access to full bathroom. Wooded private backyard has a bonus detached storage building! Take a tour today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play coll…
- Updated
HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defea…
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,434 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
If you are interested in any of the animals from Lake Norman Humane email: info@lakenormanhumane.org, visit 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville or go online at https://www.lakenormanhumane.org/.
- Updated
The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently installed new officers at the Thursday…