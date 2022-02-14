3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,000

Bring Chip and Joanna Gaines for a makeover, this home on beautiful waterfront (pond) lot has an idyllic setting and level lot. Great bones with new paint, carpet, replaced windows, replaced siding, newer roof and hvac but has original kitchen and 3 1/2 baths. Beautiful cathedral ceiling with large wood stained beams set the tone for when you enter the home and view the pond via the large back wall filled with large windows. Home has massive stone fireplace in the great room and a brick front fp in the den in walk out lower level. Wide stairs that take you to the top floor with 2 large Bedrooms each with en-suite baths and walk in closets. Also the stairs lead to lower level that walks out to patio to enjoy the pond and large yard. Laundry is located within the 3rd full bath on this floor. Also see .52 lot next door for sale! Property has been priced below market for updates to be made! "as is condition" Best offer deadline 2/7/22 at 12:00 noon.