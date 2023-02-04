Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the new community of Oakridge Farms. Home features covered front porch. Enter into the Family room where a cozy fireplace awaits. Proceed into the Kitchen, dining area featuring a large Quartz kitchen island. Sliding patio door leads to a rear patio. Second story includes Main Bedroom with en suite w/ large WIC. Two additional bedrooms and another bath round out this beautiful home plan.