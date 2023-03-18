Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Additional bedrooms provide nice living or office space. The primary bathroom is fully equipped with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The covered sitting area makes it great for BBQs! A must see!