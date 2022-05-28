Full Custom Home with every imaginable upgrade and extraordinary finishes with overwhelming attention to detail. Expansive and wide open floor plan with tons of windows to let in natural light. Gourmet style kitchen with breakfast bar opens to Great Room with beamed cathedral ceilings and awesome fireplace fixture. Garage provides access to mud room with built-in seating, a huge pantry with custom shelving, and a huge laundry room with folding table. Owners retreat features soaking tub, large shower, his/hers sinks with tons of storage span and a large closet with custom storage and cabinetry installed. Technology package features smart home wifi enabled garage door opener and Samsung SS appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $490,000
