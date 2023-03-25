Welcome home! This beautifully updated open floor plan sits in the highly sought-after lakefront community of Atwater Landing!!! Your new home will not disappoint!!The gourmet kitchen has a gas range, double ovens, tile backsplash, a dining nook, and a huge breakfast bare. Additional highlights, drop zone with built-ins, upgraded fixtures throughout this Beautiful HOME!!The master suite features a luxurious master bath, and a large walk-in closet and tray ceilings. Secondary bedrooms are both generously sized for all your needs. Laundry room with mud sink and cabinets above for all your Laundry necessities. Enjoy this open floor plan with 12 foot ceilings, gas fireplace with built-ins. Enjoy your large screened in porch for relaxing!!! Community amenities include lake access with canoe storage, walking trails, a park, a five-lane lap pool, a kiddie pool, a playground, and a bocce ball court. The 3000 sq. ft. clubhouse features a great room, kitchen, fireplace, and fitness room.