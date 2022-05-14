3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $480,000

Practically brand new, beautiful home with all the upgrades located in a Lake Front Community! Enjoy a resort like living with community lake access, pool, clubhouse, walking trails, playground, pocket parks, and a bocce ball court. You’ll love the 10 foot ceilings and spacious Azalea floorplan, with picture framing in the foyer and dining area. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, with a huge entertainment island, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry with base pull outs and quartz countertops. Upgraded RevWood flooring in main living areas, ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Gorgeous luxury master suite with upgraded two-piece deluxe crown molding, wainscoting, cased windows, and tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an upgraded semi-frameless luxury shower with tile. Finished garage, tankless water heater, and smart home technology. Enjoy entertaining on your covered patio with an extended deck (14 X 28), and a fully fenced yard.