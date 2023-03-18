Beautiful, very well maintained home in highly sought after area of Mooresville with many upgrades. Light and bright with open floor plan. One of the best lots in the community very close to clubhouse, pool and playground. As a matter of fact, you can open your privacy gate in your back yard and it leads directly to those amenities. Very convenient location to get to Concord and Charlotte. This home is also located close to Lowes Headquarters and hospital/medical. 2 grocery stores and a 3rd slated to open this summer are within 5 min. away. Many upgrades have been done like lighting, marble tile in the laundry room (which is conveniently located on the same level as the bedrooms), paint throughout, wainscoting, paver patio in back yard, privacy fence in back yard,etc. listing agent related to sellers. Measurements were taken from tax records but being re taken and updated soon.