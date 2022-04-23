3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

Located in the highly sought after Lakewalk community, this bright, clean, move-in ready 3 bedroom home is in fantastic condition. The well designed, spacious ranch open floor plan features 10 foot ceilings and crown molding. Exquisite kitchen boasts a 13 foot kitchen island and gas cooktop. CPI security system included! Lawn care included with HOA! Enjoy the wonderful amenities Lakewalk has to offer, including access to Lake Norman, community pool, pickleball courts, dog park, and more. Convenient location close to I77 , shopping, restaurants and more. To view the 3D Matterport tour, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1GbLXG9zgA3&brand=0