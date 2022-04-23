3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $470,000

Stunning Allston floor plan in the Highly Sought-After Morrison Plantation! This is an Amazing End Unit Home, open floor plan with TONS of natural lighting. Attached Two-Car Garage that Also Features a Spacious Bonus Room/Office/Rec Room in the Basement. The Kitchen Boasts a Large Kitchen Island, Gorgeous, Modern Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Luxury Finishes Throughout with 9' Ceilings on Every Level and Hardwoods on the Main. Very Open Floor Plan with Tons of Natural Light. Amazing Location! Within Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Supermarkets and Entertainment.