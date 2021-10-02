 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $464,900

Beautifully appointed one and a half story Clifton model in desirable Lakewalk community. This home is practically new & shows better than the MODEL as it has been tastefully decorated w/ upgrades throughout. Smart floor plan w/ spacious kitchen, Quartz counter tops, large island, stylish backsplash, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets w/soft close doors & roll out trays. Kitchen opens to dining room w/ trendy chandelier & great room w/ gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Covered patio w/giant composite deck was added by owner. Primary suite boast his/hers walk in closets, lavish bathroom w/ oversized spa like shower, dual vanity w/ granite counter tops. Main floor has upgraded Revwood flooring throughout plus a guest bedroom & flex room w/ french doors. Upstairs includes bonus, bedroom & full bath.Home has upgraded bathrooms, carpet, tile, front door, electrical & surround sound has been prewired.

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

