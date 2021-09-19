Motivated! BRING OFFERS!!! LOOK AT ALL THIS SPACE! Many possibilities. Located on hwy 150. Property allows for residential/Multifamily. Can subdivide. Check with planning/zoning. Owners continue to make upgrades. It has a Walkout basement with dog door. Another bedroom & 3rd bathroom walkout basement. Lots of space here to enjoy a little bit of country & city living. Airbnb the walkout basement? Bring your ideas to LIFE! Comes with newly installed solar panels paid for by seller at closing. Electric bill $11/Mo. Newer Hvac System & Newer roof. New Fixtures throughout the home. Granite counter tops. Newer Appliances. Fenced Backyard & Partially fenced property. Basement soon to be heated. If buyer can take over payments on solar panels seller is willing to deduct amount off sale price. Don't be afraid to ask me questions. I am prompt. I work 7 days a week for my clients. Storage building does not convey
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $464,200
