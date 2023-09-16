Stunning 3 Bedroom + bonus room and 3 bath home in the desirable Parkmont neighborhood located right off HWY 21 for easy convenience to everything Mooresville has to offer. Home has an abundance of space and natural light. Wide open living space with engineered hardwoods. Open and Spacious kitchen has granite countertop, big island, splash tiles, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, black cabinets with a lot of storage space and walk-in pantry. The main floor comes with 2 full bath, 1 study/work/flex room, and 2 bedrooms including the Owner’s suite with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and shower. A screened covered patio, and covered front porch. Upstairs: Guest bedroom with full bath and a huge loft perfect for kids playroom, media room or gym. Amenities include picnic area and playground, along with a paved walking trail that leads to Cornelius Road Park, which offers tennis, baseball, soccer, dog park etc. Minutes from downtown Mooresville, shopping center, and restaurants