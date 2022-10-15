This stunning, end-unit townhome near Lake Norman checks all of the boxes for easy living, and only steps away from the many conveniences of Morrison Plantation. This home is packed with upgrades from top to bottom including new carpet, new paint, new tankless water heater, and new custom barn door & storm door. Spacious, open-concept floorplan. 2-car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Lower Level Bonus Room makes a great playroom or home office. Outdoor lighting illuminates the fenced in front yard, and the location can't be beat! Grocery, shops, restaurants, & more adjoin the neighborhood. I-77 access is nearby too! Enjoy the perks of low maintenance, convenient living, in one of Mooresville's favorite neighborhoods!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $459,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
"... We aren’t allowed to have equality," says one student after a high school in Burke County painted over images of a fist and rainbow butterflies in a student mural.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefight…
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas.
There was a time when Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president, remembers looking out behind the company’s facility in Statesvill…
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.