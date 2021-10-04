 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $455,000

Hard to find live/work end unit townhome!! Freshly painted interior. This 3 level townhome has been lovingly cared for over the years by the current owners. The main level work space is currently set up as a salon with 4 stations and 2 shampoo bowls, a kitchen area and beautiful crystal chandeliers. Some of the salon furniture is negotiable. On the upper level, you will find a large open living room with gas fireplace, kitchen and a nook for an office. All bedrooms are on the third level. The side balconies and the serene main level patio are great areas for sitting and enjoying the cooler evenings or the quiet mornings. The personalized awning will be replaced with a generic awning. Owner prefers to close after November 12.

