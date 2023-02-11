Stunning move in ready ranch style home at The Meadows at Coddle Creek located on Hwy. 3 just south of Mooresville. The community has a pool, playground and walking trails. Home site lawn maintenance included in the monthly HOA dues. This beautiful newer home offers an open plan that is perfect for entertaining featuring a spacious island. Additional features include 2 piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, ceramic tile shower in master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, tankless gas water heater.