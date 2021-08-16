3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Privacy, location, entertaining spaces is what you will find at this all brick 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with partially finished basement, located on the 10th fairway of Mallard Head golf course on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mooresville. Large kitchen with eat-in area open to large formal dining room, large private office, living room with built in shelving and gas fireplace. Step outside to an amazing screened in back deck and enjoy the private fenced backyard or enjoy the golf course views. Upper level offers spacious primary bedroom, large primary bathroom with separate vanities, large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, bonus room with closets may be used as 4th bedroom. Partially finished basement with wood burning fireplace and workshop. Owners are providing a 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY!!! Feel free to reach out with any questions or if you'd like to book a showing! (704) 999-4030