Absolutely beautiful ranch home in the popular Meadows at Coddle Creek community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home features new acacia engineered hardwood floors throughout the entry, kitchen, living and dining areas, crown molding, wainscoting molding in the foyer, open floor plan and a formal dining room. The kitchen boasts a massive 9-foot granite island, pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Primary suite featuring tray ceiling, upgraded tile shower, linen closet, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Additional upgrades include a garage attic ladder, laundry sink with additional cabinets, extended cement patio, custom closet organizers in the primary closet, 2nd bedroom, laundry room closet, and the kitchen pantry. Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including a community, pool, playground, walking trail and a bocce ball court.