3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,900

Custom, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3BR-2.5BA home located in a well maintained area with NO HOA! This home offers many charming features that you and your family have been looking for in a NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Large kitchen with granite tops, gleaming cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel electric appliances and island; living room open to kitchen, dining room and flex office space offered on the main level. Second floor presents 3 large bedrooms including the master suite with double vanity and tile walk-in shower, laundry room with cabinets and finished bonus over garage!! Home has a few more finishing touches to be made and will be completed in 2-3 weeks. Trust me, this home will not disappoint. Call today for your private showing!