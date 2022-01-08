Custom, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3BR-2.5BA home located in a well maintained area with NO HOA! This home offers many charming features that you and your family have been looking for in a NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Large kitchen with granite tops, gleaming cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel electric appliances and island; living room open to kitchen, dining room and flex office space offered on the main level. Second floor presents 3 large bedrooms including the master suite with double vanity and tile walk-in shower, laundry room with cabinets and finished bonus over garage!! Home has a few more finishing touches to be made and will be completed in 2-3 weeks. Trust me, this home will not disappoint. Call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
“Dawson lived life,” the Rev. Wesley Morris said. “And he lived life with the love that was all around him.”
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…