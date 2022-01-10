Waterfront home on 3/4 acre lot on private 9 acre lake. Once in a lifetime home tucked between a private lake and Mallard golf course across the street. Split floor plan, master suite has sliding doors to elevated deck, open living room with fireplace is inviting and cozy. Full basement is ready for your imagination with bathroom plumbing stub in already there and sliding glass door to the huge back patio, you can make this space in to whatever suits your lifestyle. Bring your ideas to create your dream space! Elevated deck overlooks the private peaceful lake - backyard has massive hardwood trees for shade. Home has been recently renovated - new paint, new flooring, remodeled kitchen and new garage door. There is no access to a boat launch or access to Lake Norman from this home The previous gentleman agreement with neighboring HOA for access appears to be no longer in effect. .
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,000
