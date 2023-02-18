Welcome to your new home at 188 Atwater Landing. This open floor plan ranch is located in the lake front community of Atwater Landing. There is access to Lake Norman via the community canoe launch. Other amenities include the 3 miles of walking trails, club house, outdoor pool and playground. Inside the home you will find a spacious kitchen and island featuring granite counter tops and a subway tile backsplash. Enjoy time outside under the covered lanai and fenced in yard for additional privacy. Easy access to I-77 and convenient to retail and restaurants on Exit 36.