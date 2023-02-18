Welcome to your new home at 188 Atwater Landing. This open floor plan ranch is located in the lake front community of Atwater Landing. There is access to Lake Norman via the community canoe launch. Other amenities include the 3 miles of walking trails, club house, outdoor pool and playground. Inside the home you will find a spacious kitchen and island featuring granite counter tops and a subway tile backsplash. Enjoy time outside under the covered lanai and fenced in yard for additional privacy. Easy access to I-77 and convenient to retail and restaurants on Exit 36.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Two men from Salisbury are facing charges after authorities said they discovered an illegal gambling operation Friday.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
The struggling retailer filed for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection Wednesday.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…