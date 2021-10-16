3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900

Lovely custom built home in a quiet community in Mooresville. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms , hardwoods throughout and many upgrades. Open concept home featuring spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry. Primary bedroom, on main, with ensuite bathroom, tiles walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional good sized bedrooms on main level with full bathroom. Upstairs is a large bonus room with half bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead your to your fully fenced yard with patio, pergola and fireplace. Minutes from downtown Mooresville with great restaurants and shopping close by.