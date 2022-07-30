3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,000

This STUNNING END UNIT townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a huge 3rd floor loft. Open floor plan with plenty of lighting, and beautiful LVP floors. Gorgeous kitchen has white cabinets, granite, ss appliances, gas stove, large island, and walk in pantry. Built-in granite-topped desk with cabinets along with a drop zone storage area. Flex room opens to a private fenced in patio. This room is ideal for a sunroom, office, dinning or playroom. Nice attached one car garage. 2nd floor has primary suite that is separate from two secondary bedrooms and bath for privacy. The primary br has tray ceilings, walk in closet, dual vanities, large, tiled shower with bench. Laundry room with a farm door. 3rd floor has a spacious loft ideal for a office, playroom or media/gaming room. Short distance to park & greenway. Perfect location in Iredell County with low taxes and close to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Interstate 77, Lowes Corporate, Langtree, shopping, restaurants, and Lake Norman.