Move in Ready ranch style home at the newer community of Meadows at Coddle Creek. The community is located south of Mooresville close to major roads and businesses . The community offers several amenities including a large size pool with a cabana , several Playground areas and a walking trail. The house is equipped with a two car garage , Fence in back yard , Granite Countertops, Stainless steel appliances , gas Fireplace , covered patio area and screened for privacy , Custom shelving in the Laundry and the pantry area, same floors throughout with an open Floor Plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.